Reliance Jio Revises Rs 149 Prepaid Plan: Here's What Airtel, Vodafone Offer Under Rs 200

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 149 prepaid plan that now comes with 300 non-Jio calling minutes. The validity of the Rs 149 prepaid plan has been reduced to 24 days against the previous 28 days. The plan however, continues to provide unlimited calls on Jio to Jio numbers. It also offers customers 1.5GB of daily 4G data and 100 SMS daily along with a complimentary subscription to Jio's premium app. The announcement of Rs 149 prepaid plan comes within days after Reliance Jio introduced a charge of 6 paise per minute to users for making calls on non-Jio numbers. The charge was imposed due to high IUC (Interconnect usage charges).

Here is a comparison of Jio's Rs 149 prepaid plan with similar offerings from Airtel and Vodafone.

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 129 plan from Airtel has a validity of 28 days and it offers a total of 2GB data. The telecom operator under its plan is offering unlimited calls on any networks along with 300 national SMS. The prepaid plan also gives users access to the Airtel Xstream App with the help of which they can watch live TV channels, movies as well as shows on television. Apart from these, Airtel subscribers who are on Rs 129 prepaid plan get their hands on Wynk Music with free music downloads.

Airtel Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel’s Rs 169 plan, comes with a validity of 28 days and users get to use 1GB data each day. It also offers unlimited calls on all the networks with no IUC. Under the plan, users can only send 100 SMSes per day. It also gives users access to Airtel Xstream app and Wynk music.

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan

With a validity of 28 days, Vodafone’s Rs 129 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming. It also gives users 300 national SMSes and provides 2GB 4G or 3G data service.

Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan

The Rs 139 plan of Vodafone with validity of 28 days, offers 3GB data and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Users can get 300 national SMSes under this plan.

Vodafone Rs 149 prepaid plans

Vodafone’s Rs 149 plan that is available for Delhi/NCR circle has a validity of 21 days. It offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without IUC. Users can avail 1GB 4G or 3G data each day. It also gives 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid plans

With a validity of 28 days, the Rs 169 plan of Vodafone offers 1GB 3G or 4G data each day. It also gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without IUC. Along with 100 SMSes each day, this plan let users enjoy the unlimited and free access to Vodafone PLAY app.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

