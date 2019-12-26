Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details

The telecom price wars have resumed ahead of the new year. Reliance Jio has discounted the price of the annual validity prepaid recharge to Rs 2020, from Rs 2199 earlier. What you get is unlimited voice calls to all other Jio numbers, and a fair usage policy (FUP) of 12,000 minutes for calls made outside the Jio network—these would include calls made to Airtel or Vodafone Idea, and you’ll pay Rs 0.06 per minute once these minutes are exhausted. The pack also bundles 1.5GB of data per day as well as 100 SMS per day. You also get bundled subscriptions for Jio apps, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Earlier, this plan was priced at Rs 2,199 and the rest of the benefits remained the same. This part of the Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer. If you do recharge with the Rs 2020 plan for your Reliance Jio prepaid mobile number, the monthly expenditure comes to just Rs 168 per month. In the competition with Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio most certainly has a price advantage.

This plan competes with the BSNL Rs 1,699 offer which now offers an additional 60 days of validity over the standard 365 days validity option, as well as the Airtel Rs 2,398 annual recharge plan and Vodafone Idea’s Rs 2,399 recharge plan with the full year validity. Airtel and Vodafone Idea had recently removed the FUP for calls made outside their respective networks, which means all local, national and STD calls remain unlimited and free.

