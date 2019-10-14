Reliance Jio Says India’s Monthly Data Usage is More Than 9GB Per Subscriber

India today is one of the leading countries in the mobile communications space. The last three years saw a big shift where voice traffic migrated to data traffic. According to Mahendra Nahata, Director on the Board of Reliance Jio, this has been possible thanks to large scale deployment of 4G networks and availability of affordable 4G mobile handsets.

“Today the monthly mobile data usage is more than 9GB per subscriber including consumers in the rural areas. In just three years, India’s ranking has jumped from 155 to number one in terms of mobile data consumption around the globe.”

Notably, data usage prices have also come down to an extent of Rs 10 per GB from a level of Rs 500 per GB which has made data usage affordable even for the low-income earning population.

“India has the potential to become a 10 trillion Dollar Economy by the year 2030. The telecommunication sector has an important role to play in this growth as it is crucial for growth and modernity. It is a prime support service needed for growth of all sections of economy.”

Nahata further added that in order to establish India’s leadership in emerging 5G technology, it is important to harmonize with international spectrum allocations. The prices of 5G spectrum need to be critically relooked at. Higher floor prices will lead to 5G networks being unviable and therefore getting delayed. An equilibrium has to be established between Government revenue and overall growth.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.