Reliance Jio, SBI Announce Digital Partnership For Banking, Payments And Commerce Services

Post operationalization of Jio Payments Bank (a 70:30 JV between RIL and SBI) Jio and SBI are deepening their partnership to bring bilateral frictionless experience with exclusive digital Banking, Payments and Commerce journeys for their customers. Jio and SBI are entering into a digital partnership aimed to increase SBI's digital customer base. For the same, the companies have announced SBI YONO.SBI YONO is an omnichannel platform offering digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services to customers. YONO's digital banking features and solutions will be enabled through the MyJio platform for an integrated and superior customer experience.MyJio, one of India's largest over-the-top (OTT) mobile applications will now bring in financial services capabilities of SBI and Jio Payments Bank. Jio and SBI customers will benefit from Jio Prime, a consumer engagement and commerce platform from Reliance.Jio Prime will also offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants. In addition, with an integration between SBI Rewardz (existing loyalty program from SBI) and Jio Prime, customers of SBI will be offered additional loyalty reward earning opportunities as well as broader redemption within Reliance, Jio and other online and physical partner ecosystems.SBI will be engaging Jio as one of its preferred partners for designing and providing network and connectivity solutions. With this partnership, SBI is also looking to launch customer-centric services such as video banking and other on-demand services. Additionally, Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers.Speaking on the partnership, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, "As India's largest Bank with leadership in digital banking, we are delighted to partner with Jio the world's largest network. All the areas of co-operation are mutually beneficial enhancing the digital foot-print for SBI customers with superior and rewarding customer experiences."Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited said, "The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the Retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI's and Jio's customers."