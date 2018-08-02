English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Jio, SBI Announce Digital Partnership For Banking, Payments And Commerce Services
SBI YONO has been integrated with Reliance MyJio platform with an aim to accelerate digital transactions by SBI customers.
Reliance Jio has partnered with SBI YONO
Loading...
Post operationalization of Jio Payments Bank (a 70:30 JV between RIL and SBI) Jio and SBI are deepening their partnership to bring bilateral frictionless experience with exclusive digital Banking, Payments and Commerce journeys for their customers. Jio and SBI are entering into a digital partnership aimed to increase SBI’s digital customer base. For the same, the companies have announced SBI YONO.
SBI YONO is an omnichannel platform offering digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services to customers. YONO’s digital banking features and solutions will be enabled through the MyJio platform for an integrated and superior customer experience.
MyJio, one of India’s largest over-the-top (OTT) mobile applications will now bring in financial services capabilities of SBI and Jio Payments Bank. Jio and SBI customers will benefit from Jio Prime, a consumer engagement and commerce platform from Reliance.
Jio Prime will also offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants. In addition, with an integration between SBI Rewardz (existing loyalty program from SBI) and Jio Prime, customers of SBI will be offered additional loyalty reward earning opportunities as well as broader redemption within Reliance, Jio and other online and physical partner ecosystems.
SBI will be engaging Jio as one of its preferred partners for designing and providing network and connectivity solutions. With this partnership, SBI is also looking to launch customer-centric services such as video banking and other on-demand services. Additionally, Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers.
Speaking on the partnership, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “As India’s largest Bank with leadership in digital banking, we are delighted to partner with Jio the world’s largest network. All the areas of co-operation are mutually beneficial enhancing the digital foot-print for SBI customers with superior and rewarding customer experiences.”
Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited said, “The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the Retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI’s and Jio’s customers.”
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)
Also Watch
SBI YONO is an omnichannel platform offering digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services to customers. YONO’s digital banking features and solutions will be enabled through the MyJio platform for an integrated and superior customer experience.
MyJio, one of India’s largest over-the-top (OTT) mobile applications will now bring in financial services capabilities of SBI and Jio Payments Bank. Jio and SBI customers will benefit from Jio Prime, a consumer engagement and commerce platform from Reliance.
Jio Prime will also offer exclusive deals from Reliance Retail, Jio, partner brands and merchants. In addition, with an integration between SBI Rewardz (existing loyalty program from SBI) and Jio Prime, customers of SBI will be offered additional loyalty reward earning opportunities as well as broader redemption within Reliance, Jio and other online and physical partner ecosystems.
SBI will be engaging Jio as one of its preferred partners for designing and providing network and connectivity solutions. With this partnership, SBI is also looking to launch customer-centric services such as video banking and other on-demand services. Additionally, Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers.
Speaking on the partnership, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “As India’s largest Bank with leadership in digital banking, we are delighted to partner with Jio the world’s largest network. All the areas of co-operation are mutually beneficial enhancing the digital foot-print for SBI customers with superior and rewarding customer experiences.”
Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited said, “The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the Retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI’s and Jio’s customers.”
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...