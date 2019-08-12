Reliance Jio Set-Top-Box to Offer Gaming and Mixed Reality Services

At its 42nd Annual General Meeting Reliance Industries Limited announced its new 4K set-top-box which will be a part of its Jio Fiber service. Apart from offering entertainment services, the upcoming product is also said to support gaming capabilities.

During a demonstration, Reliance Jio Directors, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani showcased how one can play games using the Jio set-top-box. The interface did look interesting and the box is claimed to be ‘at par with the leading gaming platforms globally.’ A quick demo of FIFA 19 with multiplayer support was also showcased at the event. It is also said to support almost all gaming controllers and your smartphone can be used as a virtual controller as well. Paired with the Jio Fiber network, users can expect zero-latency, for an uninterrupted experience. Jio is also confirmed to be partnering with popular gaming publishers like Tencent, Gameloft, and Microsoft.

Along with gaming, the Jio set-top box will also be capable of offering Mixed Reality (MR) experiences. Reliance Jio has partnered with a startup by the name of Tesseract for this feature and also announced Microsoft HoloLens-based headset called Jio HoloBoard. The Jio set-top-box along with Mixed Reality will offer three use cases- shopping, education, and entertainment. Using the headset, one could have a realistic experience while shopping by trying on clothes on a 3D model of themselves. Similarly, students can make use of the headset and have interactive learning sessions. As for entertainment, Reliance Jio is aiming to offer a cinema-like experience by offering movies played right onto the headset.

There are no details around the Jio HoloBoard yet, but Reliance Jio will be offering this headset very soon at an affordable price point. Once the rollout for Jio Fiber begins in September, customers will have the option of getting the Jio set-top-box free of cost if they opt for the annual plans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.