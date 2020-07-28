Reliance Jio Subscriber Base Crosses 2 Crore Users in Karnataka

Reliance Jio has crossed a new milestone in Karnataka, where it now has over 2 crore subscribers across all circles in the state. Reaching the milestone in just over three years since it exploded into the Indian telecom industry, Reliance Jio has shown proof of its robust network coverage all across India, coupled with supremely competitive data and calling packages to attract users all across India. To support the 2 crore strong family of users in Karnataka, Reliance Jio has stated that it now has over 20,400 4G network sites all across the state.

At the core of Reliance Jio’s offering that helped it reach this milestone, are exhaustive data plans that not only offer super fast 4G services all across India, but are also available across a wide range of prices, therefore having the availability to be afforded by a wide range of customers. Jio also offers extensive connectivity range across a very wide range of areas, which further increases its outreach all across the country.

Alongside offering extensive data, Jio’s plans also come with unlimited voice calling, which is the preferred mode of communication for many. Entertainment-savvy users can also make the most of a wide range of content offerings that come bundled with Jio’s plans, which include JioTV for live TV streaming, JioCinema for catching up with the latest movies and shows, JioMusic for streaming the latest albums from both India and abroad, and JioSaavn for added music streaming choices.

Jio’s added data offerings have also helped users see through the Covid-19 pandemic, when working from home demanded added data for all video conferencing services. Going forward, Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, is well poised to increase its user base beyond the 2 crore-strong family of customers in the state of Karnataka.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.