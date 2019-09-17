Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Reliance Jio To Be Among Top 100 Brands in 3 Years: Report

Jio, which disrupted the Indian telecom provider category with its deep discount prices for data consumption, now has a subscription base of over 340 million.

IANS

Updated:September 17, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Reliance Jio To Be Among Top 100 Brands in 3 Years: Report
Image for Representation (IANS)
Loading...

The rate at which Reliance Jio is currently growing, the company will be among the 100 most valuable brands globally within three years, according to a report by communication services provider WPP and market research firm Kantar Millward Brown. Although launched in 2016, Indian consumers see Jio as "Meaningfully Different" as Airtel, which entered the market in 1995, said the report titled "BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brand for 2019".

"True 'disruption' to me is where a new brand or proposition enters a market and impacts or re-defines a particular category in a way that benefits all consumers, whether they are a customer of that particular brand, or not. Jio, the Indian telecom provider, is a good example," said Martin Guerrieria, Global BrandZ Research Director, Kantar. Jio, which disrupted the Indian telecom provider category with its deep discount prices for data consumption, now has a subscription base of over 340 million. Jio's current brand value is $4.1 billion, according to the report.

"At launch, Jio provided free data for the first six months and only then introduced comparatively modest pricing," Guerrieria said. "Jio immediately built a lot of volume. Customers of market leaders Airtel and Vodafone also felt the benefit of the 'Jio effect' as they were forced to drop their data prices to compete and retain customers," he added.

E-commerce giant Amazon this year surpassed Apple and Google to reach the No. 1 rank in the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands. With a 52 percent year-on-year increase, Amazon achieved a brand value of $315.5 billion.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram