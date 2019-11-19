Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Reliance Jio to Comply With Regulations on Mobile Tariff Rates

The company said the revision will be done “in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments”.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Reliance Jio to Comply With Regulations on Mobile Tariff Rates
Image for representation

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will comply with regulations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on telecom tariffs.

“Jio believes that price increase be done in a manner to meet the compliance with regulation and still giving value to consumers,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Jio is interested in growth of data consumption. Jio wants to ensure all 2G users migrate to 4G.”

Jio said the revision will be done “in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments”.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram