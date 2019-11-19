Reliance Jio to Comply With Regulations on Mobile Tariff Rates
Image for representation
New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will comply with regulations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on telecom tariffs.
“Jio believes that price increase be done in a manner to meet the compliance with regulation and still giving value to consumers,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Jio is interested in growth of data consumption. Jio wants to ensure all 2G users migrate to 4G.”
Jio said the revision will be done “in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments”.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
