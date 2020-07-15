Reliance Jio To Push Affordable 5G Smartphones In India, With Google Partnership On Board

Reliance Industries has announced the big push for 5G in India. At the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtual announcements, Reliance Jio confirmed that it is working on indigenous 5G mobile networks. At the same time, Reliance Jio has confirmed that it will enable a push for affordable 5G smartphones in India. This comes as Reliance Industries announced the Rs 33,373 crore investment by technology giant Google in Jio Platforms for a 7.7% stake.

“As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smart phone”, said Mukesh Ambani Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio also confirms that they are working with Google for a custom Android-based smartphone operating system which is expected to power the affordable 5G smartphones. These developments come at a time when Chinese technology company Huawei has been under the scanner in many countries, including India, for potential data privacy and security issues in their 5G equipment for mobile networks. Jio also says they will also provide affordable 4G devices to more than 300 million feature phone users in India. JioPhone remains the most affordable 4G phone in the world.

Disclaimer:Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.