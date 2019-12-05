Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared

The telecom battles have resumed, albeit with slightly higher tariffs than before for prepaid customers. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have all announced new prepaid tariffs, now applicable on the next recharge that users will do. Basically, if you are a Reliance Jio, Airtel or Vodafone Idea prepaid user in India, when the validity of your current prepaid pack comes to an end, you will have to choose from a bunch of new recharge packs. These are priced slightly higher than before, and do not include unlimited free calls made outside your mobile network but instead have a fair usage policy (FUP) now. But mobile service providers are trying to sweeten the deal with goodies such as value-add services.

Reliance Jio has new All-in-One (AIO) plans with prices starting Rs 129 for the 28-day validity period, going all the way up to Rs 2,199 for the 365-day validity. In this rather large window reside a lot more recharge options, depending on how much 4G data you wish to use or whether you would prefer a longer validity period. Reliance Jio has 28-day validity plans offering 1.5GB data per day, 2GB data per day and 3GB data per day, priced at Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 349. There are also 56-day validity packs for 1.5GB data per day and 2GB data per day, which will cost you Rs 399 and Rs 444. If the 84-day validity option is what you prefer, there is the 1.5GB data per day recharge option priced at Rs 555 and the 2GB data per day option which will cost you Rs 599. The longest-term 1.5GB data pack is priced at Rs 2,199 and this is valid for 365 days. These plans are priced significantly lower than the recently announced new recharge options by rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea, with up to 25% savings for Jio customers in comparison.

Airtel starts off with the Rs 248 recharge option which offers 28-day validity period with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. Airtel is bundling the Airtel Thanks benefits of Airtel Xstream Premium streaming service, subscription for Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes and anti-virus mobile protection suite subscription. This new Rs 248 recharge is replacing two recharge packs in effect—the Rs 169 pack (1GB data per day) and the Rs 199 pack (1.5GB data per day). The new Rs 298 recharge pack replaces the older Rs 249 recharge option, while retaining the same configuration of unlimited voice calls, 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day, with the 28-day validity. Airtel has added the new Rs 598 plan which replaces the Rs 448 plan. The new plan also offers unlimited calling, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day, with the validity now at 84-days instead of 82-days earlier. The other 82-day validity pack that has been upgraded to 84-day validity is the older Rs 499 plan which now costs Rs 698 instead. This includes 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea’s per day data plans start at Rs 249 plan which bundles 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and an off-net voice call FUP of 1000 minutes. The new Rs 299 plan retains similar specs, except that you get a higher daily data limit of 2GB. The highest spec plan in this cluster is the Rs 399 plan which offers 3GB data per day, with the rest of the inclusions remaining the same. These three plans have 28-day validity. Vodafone Idea also has unlimited packs with 84 days validity as well as 3000 minutes of off-net call FUP. The Rs 379 pack bundles 6GB data in total and 1000 SMS. The Rs 599 plan offers 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day while the Rs 699 plan offers 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. Vodafone Idea also has unlimited packs with 84 days validity as well as 3000 minutes of off-net call FUP. The Rs 379 pack bundles 6GB data in total and 1000 SMS. The Rs 599 plan offers 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day while the Rs 699 plan offers 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. If you wish to do a long-term recharge, there are annual plans as well, with 365 days validity. The Rs 1,499 plan offers 12000 minutes of FUP for calls made to other networks such as Reliance Jio and Airtel, as well as 24GB data and 3600 SMS. The Rs 2,399 plan offers a similar FUP limit, along with 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

