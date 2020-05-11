Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans to Get During Lockdown

We are relying on mobile data more than ever before due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Data consumption has seen a massive increase as a large number of people are relying on it for office work as well as keeping in touch with our near and loved ones. Having said that, the telecom operators, of late, have been offering quite a respite by rolling out special recharge packs to help meet our data requirements.

Here is a list of all the best-prepaid recharge packs with their price, data benefits, and validity from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel.

Best Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Packs

Vodafone has rolled out various plans and all-rounder packs for its customers. The company is offering a prepaid recharge plan with a double data benefit for Rs 299. The pack comes with a 4GB data per day along with unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes a complimentary subscription to both Vodafone Play and ZEE5. The company also has two offers for Rs 449 and Rs 699 with a validity of 56 and 84 days respectively. It is important to note that both these plans also offer 4GB of data per day along with complimentary subscriptions Vodafone Play and ZEE5 as well.

On the other hand, users needing 2GB data per day can recharge with Rs 149 that has a validity of 28 days. This pack offers unlimited calls, 300 daily SMS, and complimentary benefits to both Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

However, if you don't need 2GB data as well, then Vodafone also three recharge plan options for Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 299 that offer 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 84, 56, and 28 days respectively. These three plans offer 1.5GB Data per day, unlimited calls, 100 daily SMSes and complimentary subscriptions to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. There is a plan for customers who need 1GB data as well for Rs 219 that comes with a validity of 28 days. The pack offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS daily, complimentary benefits to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 as well.

Similarly, Vodafone also has a plan for Rs 379 that also offers 6GB of data, unlimited calls, 1000 daily SMS, and subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 with an 84 days service validity. There are plans for high-end customers as well, with the company offering two prepaid recharge plans for Rs 1499 and Rs 2399. Both the pack comes with 1.5GB Data and 24GB Data per day, unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS for a validity of one year.

Best Reliance Jio Prepaid Packs

Just like Vodafone, Reliance Jio also is also offering a wide range of prepaid plans to recharge their phones with the most popular being for Rs 349 that offers 3GB daily data for a period of 28 days. The pack also has unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. If you want lesser data, Jio has a Rs 249 monthly prepaid pack that offers 2GB data that comes with a validity for 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls to Jio-to-Jio and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes. The pack also provides 100 SMSes per day and comes along with a free subscription to various entertainment apps. The Rs 249 has a validity of 28 days. The other plan that offers 2GB data per day is the Rs 444 prepaid plan. The plan offers Jio-to-Jio unlimited calling benefits, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes. This prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days and it also provides 100 SMSes per day along with a subscription to various streaming apps. The third plan in line is the Rs 555 plan that offers 2GB data per day, 100smses per day, Jio-to-Jio unlimited calling benefits but it has a validity of 84 days.

Under the 1.5GB Data/day Packs, Jio has four prepaid plans for Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 555, and Rs 2121 with a validity for 28, 56, 84 and 226 days. The company also has "Affordable Packs" plans for Rs 129 and Rs 1299 respectively with a validity for 28 and 336 days respectively. The Rs 129 pack offers 2GB of data, Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 300 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription for a period of 28 days. For the other plan of Rs 1299 under the "Affordable Packs", users will get Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 300 daily SMS, 2GB of daily data, and a free subscription to Jio apps. The pack will be valid for 336 days. Similarly, Jio has one "Long Term" pack for high-end users for Rs 4,999 for a period of 360 days. The pack comes with unlimited Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and 350GB data. The Jio plan comes with 12,000 minutes of calling from Jio to Non-Jio phones. Like all other plans, it comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. After the 350GB of high-speed data, browsing speed comes down to 64Kbps.

Best Airtel Prepaid Packs

Airtel is offering a pack for Rs 398 with a data validity of 28 days. The pack includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 100 daily SMS etc. If you want lesser data, then the company is also offering a range of prepaid packs for Rs 149, Rs 179, and Rs 298. All these three packs offer 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls and complimentary subscription to ZEE5 and Airtel Xtreme Premium. There is another plan for Rs 349 that also offers 2GB of data, unlimited calls, complimentary subscriptions to Amazon Prime and ZEE5 for a period of 28 days. If you want even lesser, Airtel has two prepaid plans for Rs 249 and Rs 279 that offer 1.5GB of data as well as a subscription to ZEE 5 and Airtel Xtreme as well. Users subscribing to the Rs 279 plan will also get life insurance worth Rs 4 lakh. Airtel also has a prepaid plan for customers needing 1GB of daily data services. The pack which is valid for 28 days, offers unlimited calls, 100 national SMSes per day, and a complimentary subscription to Airtel Xtreme and Zee5. The Rs. 219 is the cheapest plan amongst the other plans that come with 28 days' validity.

Just like Vodafone and Jio, Airtel also offers packs for its high-end users as well. For instance, there are two packs for Rs 1498 and Rs 2398. The Rs 1498 offers unlimited calling, 3600 SMSes, and 24GB data for 365 days. The Rs 2398 plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, and 1.5 GB per day under this plan that is a revised version of the Rs 1699 plan.