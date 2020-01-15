Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service

Reliance Jio officially announced the nationwide rollout of its voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service last week. According to the company, the feature was in the testing phase for the past few months, to ensure a robust experience. The new Jio Wi-Fi calling feature can be used via any Wi-Fi broadband network where voice and video calls seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

Commenting at the launch of this service, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

The service is being offered free of cost for domestic calls and as mentioned above, the calls switch seamlessly so customers do not need any additional calling app or SIM card. Reliance Jio has confirmed that Wi-Fi calling will be supported on a wide range of smartphones with as many as 150 devices added to the list. Jio's new Wi-Fi calling feature will not just be limited to voice, as the company is also offering customers to make video calls over Wi-Fi.

List of devices:

Reliance Jio has listed all the smartphones that will support the new Wi-Fi calling features so expect the latest devices from brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others that support HD voice feature will be compatible with the service. Apart from most of the latest handsets in the market like the OnePlus 7T, Apple iPhone 11 series and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, users can expect the service to be compatible to entry-level handsets as well. Notably Jio is offering the service on the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3A and the Pixel 3A XL. The telco has a dedicated page for the Wi-Fi calling feature which also includes the entire list of compatible handsets. You can check it out over here.

