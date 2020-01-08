Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling Will Offer Free Voice and Video Calls on Any Wi-Fi Broadband

Jio subscribers can make voice or video calls through any Wi-Fi network.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling Will Offer Free Voice and Video Calls on Any Wi-Fi Broadband
Jio subscribers can make voice or video calls through any Wi-Fi network.

Reliance Jio has officially announced the nationwide rollout of its voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service. According to the company, the feature has been in the testing phase for the past few months, to ensure a robust experience. The unique feature here is that to use the new Jio Wi-Fi calling feature, customers can use any Wi-Fi network. Voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

Jio Wi-Fi calling will be supported on a wide range of smartphones with the telco claiming as many as 150 devices added to the list. Jio's new Wi-Fi calling feature will not just be limited to voice, as the company is also offering customers to make video calls over Wi-Fi. The new service will be available free of cost to all Jio subscribers.

Commenting at the launch of this service, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

To enable Jio Wi-Fi calling, a step-by-step guide has been made available on the official Jio website. The service will be enabled pan-India between 7th and 16th January 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram