Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling Will Offer Free Voice and Video Calls on Any Wi-Fi Broadband
Jio subscribers can make voice or video calls through any Wi-Fi network.
Reliance Jio has officially announced the nationwide rollout of its voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service. According to the company, the feature has been in the testing phase for the past few months, to ensure a robust experience. The unique feature here is that to use the new Jio Wi-Fi calling feature, customers can use any Wi-Fi network. Voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi.
Jio Wi-Fi calling will be supported on a wide range of smartphones with the telco claiming as many as 150 devices added to the list. Jio's new Wi-Fi calling feature will not just be limited to voice, as the company is also offering customers to make video calls over Wi-Fi. The new service will be available free of cost to all Jio subscribers.
Commenting at the launch of this service, Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”
To enable Jio Wi-Fi calling, a step-by-step guide has been made available on the official Jio website. The service will be enabled pan-India between 7th and 16th January 2020.
