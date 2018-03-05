English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reliance Jio Wins 'Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers' at Global Mobile Awards 2018 ; JioTV Wins ‘Best Mobile Video Content’ Award
Jio has won the “Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers” award at the Global Mobile (GloMo) Awards 2018 at Mobile World Congress (MWC).
(Representative image.)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) announced that along with its technology partner Cisco, Jio has won the “Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers” award at the Global Mobile (GloMo) Awards 2018 at Mobile World Congress (MWC). In addition, the company’s JioTV app won in the ‘Best Mobile Video Content’ category for JioTV enabling Jio Digital Life.
The GSMA’s Global Mobile Awards (The GLOMO Awards) recognise and celebrate all contributions made to the evolving and developing mobile industry globally. Considered to be the Oscars of the mobile industry, the GLOMO Awards are awarded for innovation and contribution across categories ranging from devices, technologies and applications to health, education and wearable technologies.
Jio’s disruptive entry and work in turning India into a digitally empowered nation by providing a nationwide 4G network, affordable data and digital services, and innovative technical and commercial approaches have been recognized on the global stage with this award.
"It is a matter of national pride that an innovative new mobile service from India has been recognized at the most prestigious global platform,” said Manoj Sinha, India’s Minister of Communications. “We are particularly satisfied that India is being propelled to global digital leadership with this." Sinha has been leading the Indian delegation at MWC representing and promoting India’s new global digital leadership initiatives.
Jio’s offerings across both urban and rural India transformed data consumption patterns in a very short time and turned India into the largest user of mobile data globally. Jio rapidly expanded its subscriber base to over 160 million by December 2017, within 16 months of its launch.
Cisco has been a partner in Jio’s broadband buildout. “We are honoured to win the ‘Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers’ award with Reliance Jio for Jio Mobile Broadband and Digital Services,” said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO Cisco Systems.
"We are excited to have received this distinguished global recognition in a joint effort with Cisco, this is truly a win for India” said Mathew Oommen, President of Jio. “We are committed to continuous innovation and ongoing leadership in the digital revolution in India.”
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
