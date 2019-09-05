Reliance JioFiber Annual Plans Get You Free HD or 4K TV, 4K STB and More

Reliance JioFiber has finally launched commercially across pan-India. First announced at the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in August, the company today confirmed all JioFiber tariff packages. These range between Rs 699 per month to Rs 8,499 per month with speeds ranging between 100Mbps and 1Gbps depending on the tariff plans.

There is a wide range of bundled offers and features that will be provided with all the plans which we have outlined here. Probably the most attractive one is the complementary TV set that the company is offering with the annual plans. While details around this offer were not clearly stated during the announcements, today we have confirmation on what all benefits would one get if they opt for the annual packages of JioFiber services.

JioFiber users will get the option of paying for 3, 6 and 12-month plans which is said to provide higher value. Through bank tie-ups, Jio will provide EMI schemes, so customers get the benefits of annual plans by paying monthly EMI. Customers opting for JioForever annual get a free Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000, Jio 4K Set Top Box worth Rs 6,400, annual subscription to popular OTT apps as well as unlimited voice and data. Customers opting for the Gold plan or above under the annual scheme, also get a free TV set. At the time of the announcement it was said that the TV set would either be HD or 4K, which are assuming will depend on the plan the customer selects.

Reliance is aiming to reach 20 million residences with the rolls out of JioFiber. During the AGM announcement, the company had confirmed to have already received registrations of interest for the home broadband service from as many as 15 million homes across 1600 towns in India.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.