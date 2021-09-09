Reliance JioFiber Buying Guide: Full List Of JioFiber Postpaid Broadband Plans

The Reliance JioFiber postpaid broadband plans, which were released earlier this year as an additional option for new and existing users who would want this over the prepaid billing plans, are now available with the option of paying for 3 months, 6 months or 12 months in one go. This also gives JioFiber the additional bill plan options to offer new and existing users, as competition in the home broadband space continues to be stiff. Rivals including Airtel Xstream broadband as well as Tata Sky Broadband and ACT Fibernet also offer long duration billing plans, albeit mostly in the prepaid avatar, to customers. Reliance JioFiber broadband plans offer speeds between 30Mbps and 1Gbps, with symmetrical download and upload speeds.

JioFiber Broadband Postpaid with 3 Months Billing: The recently launched Reliance JioFiber broadband postpaid bill plans with the quarterly payment option adds more flexibility for you, in case you want to pay for a shorter window with the plan to perhaps upgrade your broadband plan upon renewal, or want to spend a bit lesser than what the semi-annual and annual plans demand. Slight change here though, because the JioFiber plans in this category start with 100Mbps speed and not the entry spec 30Mbps plans available in the other payment buckets. The 100Mbps plan costs Rs 2097 for 3 months, while you pay Ts 2997 for 150Mbps speed, Rs 4497 for 300Mbps speed, Rs 7497 for 500Mbps speed and Rs 11997 for 1Gbps speed. All plans bundle unlimited data and depending on which plan you choose, there are bundled subscriptions for Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more. Mind you, the 100Mbps plan in this bucket does not bundle any additional subscriptions as value adds.

JioFiber Broadband Postpaid With 6 Months Billing: All JioFiber broadband plans offer unlimited data use and free unlimited local and national calls as well from the wireline phone. These broadband plans offer symmetric speeds, which means the same upload and download speeds for the plan that you choose. If you choose the 6 months billing option, you’ll pay Rs 2394 for the 30Mbps broadband plan while the 100Mbps plan is priced at Rs 4194 for a period of 6 months. The 150Mbps plan is priced at Rs 5994 for 6 months and bundles subscriptions for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, AltBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn. The higher speed options also add the Netflix subscription to this list. These plans are the 300Mbps plan that costs Rs 8994 for 6 months, the 500Mbps plan which costs Rs 14994 for 6 months and the 1Gbps plan which costs Rs 23994 for the same duration.

JioFiber Broadband Postpaid With 12 Months Billing: If you wish to pay annually for these JioFiber broadband plans, you’ll pay for 12 months up front—Rs 4788 for 30Mbps, Rs 8388 for 100Mbps, Rs 11988 for 150Mbps, Rs 17988 for 300Mbps, Rs 29988 for 500Mbps and Rs 47988 for 1Gbps broadband. These plans bundle the same video streaming app subscription bundles as well as unlimited data usage and free local as well as national voice calls. The 6 months and annual postpaid JioFiber broadband options are mirroring the unlimited data as well as subscription bundles that have been available on the prepaid versions of the same broadband plans, with the 30-day recharge validity.

