Reliance JioFiber Effect? Airtel Xstream Broadband Bundling Free Amazon Prime Subscription, Again

Airtel seems to be making some changes to the Airtel Xstream broadband plans once again. It seems that Airtel Xstream broadband subscribers, new and existing ones, will be able to take advantage of the bundled free subscription for Amazon Prime. At this time, Airtel Xstream plans priced at Rs 999 (200Mbps with unlimited data), Rs 1,499 (300Mbps with unlimited data) and Rs 3,999 (1Gbps with unlimited data) have now reintroduced the annual Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 into the bundled benefits . At this time, the Rs 499 (40Mbps with unlimited data) and Rs 799 (100Mbps with unlimited data) plans do not bundle the Amazon Prime subscription. This is the second time in as many months that Airtel has tweaked the Airtel Xstream broadband plans, in the face of competition from Reliance JioFiber broadband, which had fired the first salvo by removing data caps on the home broadband plans.

The changes in the tariff plans are now reflecting in the Airtel Thanks app (free for Android and iOS) and on Airtel’s website. Airtel was offering this benefit with the Xstream broadband plans but had recently tweaked the bundled benefits for each broadband plan, which saw the annual Amazon Prime subscription option getting dropped. After the recent changes to the tariff plans which now offer unlimited data, the Airtel Xstream broadband services are available with as many as 5 tariff plans, with prices starting Rs 499 per month. The entry spec plan offers 40Mbps speeds with unlimited data usage and also bundles the subscriptions for Airtel Xstream video streaming platform which includes content from Voot, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Hoichoi and Ultra . The Rs 799 plan, which was the entry spec plan earlier, offers 100Mbps speeds with unlimited data and the same bundle. Airtel Xstream tariff plans were updated last month to remove the measly data caps and offer unlimited data.