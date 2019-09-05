Reliance JioFiber: Here is How You Can Get a Free HD or 4K TV With Annual Plans

As expected, the Reliance JioFiber home broadband bundles have been commercially rolled out today. The prices start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. There are as many as 6 bundle plans to choose from on the monthly option, and each of these plans also has an annual option as well wherein you pay for the next twelve months in advance and get extra benefits as a result. As a part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio is offering extra hardware and benefits with these plans—including a free HD TV, a free 4K TV, a free 4K set top box (STB) and more. And here is how you can get one of these TVs with your new JioFiber connection as part of these JioForever Annual Plans.

At the very start, we need to talk about the JioFiber annual Bronze and the Annual Silver plans, which bundle a Jio Home Gateway worth Rs 5,000 as well as a 4K STB worth Rs 6,400 and a Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 3,999. The entry spec Annual Bronze plan is priced at Rs 8,388 for 12 months and offers 100Mbps speeds along with 1,200GB of data. The Annual Silver plan costs Rs 10,188 for 12 months with 100Mbps speed and 2,400GB of data.

Also Read | All JioFiber Monthly Plans: Rs 699 Onwards, Free Data, 1Gbps Speed And More

The first JioFiber plan that offers a free HD TV is the Gold plan. However, the fine-print here is that you need to pay for two years up front for this plan to be eligible for a free 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990 as well as the Jio Home Gateway and a 4K STB. This means you pay Rs 31,175 for 24 months of internet at 250Mbps (this plan is otherwise priced at Rs 1,299 per month and 500GB+ 250GB of data).

However, the JioFiber Diamond plan which is next in the hierarchy reverts to the standard measure of paying up front for 12 months to get a free 24-inch HD TV worth Rs 12,990 as well as the Jio Home Gateway and a 4K STB. The Annual Diamond plan costs Rs 29,998 for 500Mbps speed and 15,000GB of data. This plan in the monthly avatar is priced at Rs 2,499 with 500Mbps speed and 1,250GB + 250GB data.

The JioFiber Platinum plan bundles a larger 32-inch HD TV as well as the Jio Home Gateway and a 4K STB. You pay Rs 47,998 for the annual plan that offers 1Gbps speed and 30,000GB of data and be eligible for a 32-inch TV that is otherwise priced at Rs 22,990. The monthly variant of this plan is priced at Rs 3,999 and bundles 2,500GB data usage.

The flagship plan is the Titanium plan, which gets you a 43-inch 4K TV (priced at Rs 44,990) as well as the Jio Home Gateway and a 4K STB. This plan will cost you Rs 1,01,998 per year and gets you 1Gbps of broadband speed and 60,000GB of data. In fact, this plan is the highest priced plan even in the monthly option, priced at Rs 8,499 per month for 1Gbps speed and 5000GB data usage.

The JioForever Annual Plans also offer annual subscriptions for popular OTT video streaming apps as well as subscriptions for JioCinema and JioSaavn.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.