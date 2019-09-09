Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared

The big battle for broadband internet in India has begun. With the arrival of Reliance JioFiber, the competition has become tougher than ever with almost all the existing players rushing to compete with Jio.

Plans for JioFiber start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month bundled with various services and offers. According to the company, JioFiber broadband services are now available in as many as 1,600 cities across India. The speed, depending on which plan you select, will range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps along with value adds such as subscriptions to OTT streaming services and more.

One of the newer and successful names in the broadband space is ACT Fibernet. Having a strong presence in south India, the company has been expanding its services pan-India at a rapid pace. According to the company’s website, it currently offers service in 18 cities, with more added in the queue. It has also pulled up its socks to counter JioFiber and has been offering extra 1000GB of free data on all plans in Delhi, 1500GB in Bangalore and so on. It even offers special Netflix plans where it bundles free subscription for the streaming service.

JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet

The JioFiber entry price point is Rs 699 with the Bronze plan. This is limited up to 100Mbps speed and bundles 150GB of data. This includes 100GB base data limit and 50GB extra data, which will be available for 6 months. Once this Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is exhausted, there will be no extra charges for any additional data usage, though the speed will reduce to 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn.

ACT Fibernet, on the other hand, offers plans starting at Rs 749 per month for its basic 100Mbps plan with 500GB monthly data FUP. Post exhaustion, the speeds go down to 512Kbps. However, if you opt for any of the plans priced Rs 1,249 per month and above, post FUP your speeds will be 2Mbps. It is notable, that ACT is offering 1000GB of extra data free of cost, which means that there is a slim chance that you will be able to completely exhaust your free data limit. The most expensive plan is priced at Rs 4,999 per month which offers speeds of up to 150Mbps, and a total of 3500GB of data (2500GB + 1000GB). Apart from the regular plans, ACT offers two Netflix bundle plans where customers can save up to Rs 300. The Platinum Promo Entertainment and Diamond Entertainment plans offer 150Mbps priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1,249 per month respectively. The former plan offers 2000GB of total data in a month while the Diamond plan offers 2750GB of data in a month. (Delhi plans compared).

Additionally, there are offers where subscribers can get up to 2 months of additional free subscription when they opt for 6 or 12-month subscription and even a free Wi-Fi router. ACT Fibernet also offers Gigabit speeds, which is currently limited to south Indian cities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.