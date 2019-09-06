Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared

The big broadband battles are finally upon us. Reliance Jio has officially unveiled all the tariff plans for the JioFiber broadband and bundle services. The prices start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. Jio says that the JioFiber broadband services are now available in as many as 1,600 cities across India. The speed, depending on which plan you select, will range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps along with value adds such as subscriptions to OTT streaming services and more. This puts JioFiber in direct competition with Airtel’s broadband V-Fiber services. Over the past few months, Airtel made multiple tweaks to its broadband offerings to offer more data, faster speeds and a better bundle of value-added services. It is inevitable then, that there would be comparisons between Reliance JioFiber and Airtel V-Fiber, as existing as well as potential new customers take stock of the situation and decide on which service offers better value to them. At present, Reliance JioFiber broadband plans start at Rs 699 per month, while Airtel V-Fiber plans presently start at Rs 799 per month. But that does not tell the whole story, as it is finer details galore across the tariff sheets.

The JioFiber entry price point is Rs 699 with the Bronze plan. This is limited up to 100Mbps speed and bundles 150GB of data. This includes 100GB base data limit and 50GB extra data, which will be available for 6 months. Once this Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is exhausted, there will be no extra charges for any additional data usage, though the speed will reduce to 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn. In comparison, Airtel offers the Basic broadband plan priced at Rs 799 per month. This includes 100GB internet data per month with speeds up to 40Mbps as well as a bundled landline telephone with unlimited local and STD calls. At the moment, Airtel is 200GB bonus data for a period of 6 months—this will be in addition to the 100GB data that is bundled with the plan as standard. The Airtel Thanks benefit that is bundled with this broadband plan includes the subscription to Airtel Xstream video streaming service.

The second JioFiber plan is called Silver and is priced at Rs 849 per month. This also offers 100Mbps speeds and bundles 400GB of data in total. This is divided as 200GB base data and 200GB bonus data available for 6 months. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn as well as three months subscription to video streaming OTT apps.

Airtel’s second broadband plan, called Entertainment, priced at Rs 1,099. This offers 300GB of data per month at a maximum speed of 100Mbps. You also get 500GB of bonus data for a period of 6 months, in addition to the standard bundle. The Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

For Rs 1,299 per month, JioFiber you get access to the Gold plan which offers 250Mbps of speed and 500GB of base data limit with a 6-month extra benefit of 250GB data.

For just a bit more, Airtel offers the Premium broadband plan. This is priced at Rs 1,599 per month. This plan gets you 600GB data per month at a speed of up to 300Mbps per month. You are also eligible for 1000GB free data for a period of 6 months. The Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

While there is a big gap between the Reliance JioFiber broadband plans Gold and Diamond broadband plans, Airtel has another V-Fiber plan priced at Rs 1,999. The plan is called VIP and this offers speeds of up to 100Mbps with absolutely no limits on the data usage. The Airtel Thanks benefits are the same as the Premium plan priced at Rs 1,599.

At present, Airtel V-Fiber offers the maximum speeds of 300Mbps.

If the higher 500Mbps speed offered by Reliance JioFiber is what entices you, you will need to pay Rs 2,499 per month for 1250GB data plus the 250GB extra data benefit which remains accessible for the next 6 months. This is also the plan from which JioFiber allows access to the immersive VR experiences and the First Day First Show movie release premieres as well as special sports events.

Airtel does not have any plans sitting above the VIP plan at Rs 1,999 per month.

The first 1Gbps plan is priced at Rs 3,999 per month which bundles 2,500GB of data every month. And then there is the highest spec plan is priced at Rs 8,499 per month which offers 1Gbps speed and 5000GB data usage per month.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.