Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds

The home broadband battles are finally upon us. Reliance Jio has officially unveiled all the tariff plans for the JioFiber broadband and bundle services. The prices start at Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. Jio says that the JioFiber broadband services are now available in as many as 1,600 cities across India. The speed, depending on which plan you select, will range between 100Mbps and 1Gbps along with value adds such as subscriptions to OTT streaming services and more. This puts JioFiber in direct competition with Spectra, which has been offering high speed broadband in India for many years now. Spectra has two sets of broadband plans available for new and existing customers, depending on the region they live in.

Let us look at the Reliance JioFiber tariff plans first. The JioFiber entry price point is Rs 699 with the Bronze plan. This is limited up to 100Mbps speed and bundles 150GB of data. This includes 100GB base data limit and 50GB extra data, which will be available for 6 months. Once this Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is exhausted, there will be no extra charges for any additional data usage, though the speed will reduce to 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn. The next JioFiber plan is called Silver and is priced at Rs 849 per month. This also offers 100Mbps speeds and bundles 400GB of data in total. This is divided as 200GB base data and 200GB bonus data available for 6 months. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn as well as three months subscription to video streaming OTT apps. For Rs 1,299 per month, JioFiber you get access to the Gold plan which offers 250Mbps of speed and 500GB of base data limit with a 6-month extra benefit of 250GB data.

If the higher 500Mbps speed offered by Reliance JioFiber is what entices you, you will need to pay Rs 2,499 per month for the Diamond plan with 1250GB data plus the 250GB extra data benefit which remains accessible for the next 6 months. This is also the plan from which JioFiber allows access to the immersive VR experiences and the First Day First Show movie release premieres as well as special sports events. The first 1Gbps plan called Platinum is priced at Rs 3,999 per month which bundles 2,500GB of data every month. And then there is the highest spec plan called Titanium which is priced at Rs 8,499 per month and offers 1Gbps speed with 5000GB data usage per month.

Spectra on its part offers 100Mbps speeds at some locations, while where possible, the speeds are upgraded to as much as 1Gbps. The thing with Spectra is, there are a wide variety of plans available at different locations. Here is a sample of some plans. in some locations, Spectra has a Rs 999 per month plan called Spectra Basic that offers 100Mbps speeds with 1000GB data per month as well as the ability to carry forward unused data. There is a Spectra Fast plan that costs Rs 999 per month and offers 750GB of data per month with speeds up to 250Mbps. There is also a Spectra Faster plan priced at Rs 1,249 per month and offers 500Mbps of speed with 500GB of data per month. Then there is the Spectra Fastest plan priced at Rs 1,549 per month with 500GB data per month with carry forward and 1Gbps speeds.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

