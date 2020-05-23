Reliance JioMart Service Officially Rolls Out Across Popular Metro Cities

With the recent strategic partnership with Facebook, Reliance Jio had announced JioMart, where consumers could get access to the nearest kirana and departmental stores and order online and eventually via WhatsApp. The service is said to be live in major metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

Reliance is yet to launch a dedicated app, but a dedicated website (www.jiomart.com) is live. The company is yet to confirm the list of cities, however certain pincodes in the above mentioned are marked as service-able.

JioMart is the company’s new online destination for grocery shopping powered by Reliance Retail's Smart and Fresh stores. The website offers a variety of categories including fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, personal care, home care and baby care, and more. The service is charging a delivery fee of Rs 25 if a customer places an order of less than Rs 750.

JioMart has been in the test run phase for the past few months serving in several areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. JioMart had also launched a WhatsApp business account, through which customers could add a number to their contact and place an order. The WhatsApp service is limited to select pin codes. Reliance has also started signing up small kirana stores which would allow customers to order online and get groceries delivered from their neighbourhood shop.

Facebook had invested Rs 43,574 crore giving the social media giant as much as 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. The company had said out of the total investment, Rs 14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth, including the JioMart shopping platform on WhatsApp.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

