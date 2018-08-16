Reliance JioPhone 2 Goes Out of Stock, Next Flash Sale on August 30

Reliance JioPhone 2 went on its first flash sale at 12PM on Jio.com on Thursday. During the first Jio Phone 2 flash sale today, the handset went out of stock soon after it became available. Some users who were able to reach the ‘Add to cart’ stage received the message ‘Page under maintenance’. It was a flash sale and, predictably, lasted only a few minutes. As for the next Jio Phone 2 sale on August 30, it will be held at 12pm and will be hosted only on the Jio.com website.JioPhone 2, the successor to the JioPhone, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JIOPHONE for an effective price of Rs 501.The Jio Phone 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999, while the JioPhone comes with an effective cost of Rs 0. The customer's need deposit Rs 1,500 for JioPhone which will be refunded to them.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industry Limited)