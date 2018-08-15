JioPhone 2, JioPhone And GigaFibre: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance has announced the next updates for the JioPhone 2, the JioPhone and the JioFiber broadband service. This is in line with the announcements made by Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider, at the Reliance Industries' 41st Annual General Meeting (ADD WHEN). It was also announced that JioPhone customers will also be able to use Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps. WhatsApp will also be soon available on JioPhone devices. Another big launch after the JioPhone - called JioGigaFiber was also announced on the very day. Now, the company has finally started the registrations for its Jio GigaFiber. Jio has also announced that Jio Phone 2 flash sale will begin 12 PM, August 16 and Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps will be made available on JioPhone as well.We look at all the big announcements made by Reliance Jio today.The sale for the JioPhone 2 will start at 12 pm in a flash sale on the official Jio website, i.e. Jio.com ON 16 AUG. Its predecessor, the JioPhone, was the best-selling feature phone model in the world in the first quarter of 2018. The new JioPhone 2 has some additional features and is expected to be equally popular, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display has been embedded to provide the users with a horizontal screen viewing experience. In addition, the full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for an ease of typing.At Reliance AGM 2018, the company had announced that it will be bringing Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration to the JioPhone. Starting August 15, the JioPhone users can avail these services on their 4G enabled feature phone. Jio has also announced that the phones will soon receive WhatsApp integration soon.Jio had also recently launched a Monsoon Hungama Offer in which any feature phone user can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JioPhone for an effective price of Rs 501.Jio GigaFiber broadband registration has officially begun in India. Reliance Jio announced its next big launch after the JioPhone - called JioGigaFiber - last month at RIL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has officially thrown open the registrations starting August 15, 12 am midnight. Keep in mind that right now Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber service is still a preview offer.The all-in-one service will include access to a router and JioGigaTV. The Jio GigaRouter will provide high-speed internet connectivity with speeds up to 1Gbps, while JioGigaTV set-up-box will give its users access to over 600 channels, thousands of movies, and millions of songs.To register your interest, you can simply visit the company’s website jio.com or download MyJio app. You will be asked to provide details like name, mobile number, address, email account and other details. The registration is free of cost.At this year's Reliance AGM, Jio had announced that the company will be bringing Facebook, WhatsApp as well as YouTube integration to its JioPhone devices. Now the company has confirmed the rollout of the same, which will now be starting from August 15.In a recent announcement, Reliance Jio has confirmed that the JioPhone users will be getting Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps integration beginning August 15. While the update misses out on WhatsApp integration for now, the company has promised to begin its roll out soon.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)