1-min read

Reliance JioPhone 2 Pre-Bookings Start August 15: Everything You Need to Know

Here is how you can book the JioPhone 2 starting August 15.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 11:19 AM IST
Reliance JioPhone 2. (Image: News18 Creatives)
Reliance Jio had announced the successor to its JioPhone at the Reliance AGM this year. JioPhone 2, as it is called, was slated for an August 15 date for its booking. The 4G feature phone with a physical QWERTY keypad as well as WhatsApp support has been priced at Rs 2,999 by Jio and as we near the starting date of its bookings, here is how you can book the device for yourself.

How to Book the JioPhone 2

Starting August 15, those interested in buying the JioPhone 2 can book the device by heading to Jio's official website as well as the MyJio app. Once on the website, users will have to open up the registration page and click on the 'Get Now' option. The page will then ask the users for their personal details, including name, contact number, address and more.

Users will have to transfer the entire amount for the JioPhone 2 online, following which, the buyers will get a delivery estimate for the device.

JioPhone 2 Specifications

The JioPhone 2 will come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display placed on top of a QWERTY keypad that comes with a 4-way navigation key. It will run on the same KaiOS as the JioPhone and will also support Facebook, YouTube as well as WhatsApp. As for its memory, the JioPhone 2 will come with a 512MB RAM and a 4GB internal storage, which will further be expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD. The device is backed by a 2000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options including VoLTE, VoWiFi, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and more. As for its optics, the JioPhone 2 will come with a 2-megapixel camera at the back and a VGA camera at the front.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
