Reliance JioPhone 2 Will Be Available Via Open Sale Till November 12: Everything You Need to Know

Reliance JioPhone 2 festive season sale commences on November 5 at 12 noon. For the first time ever, the successor of JioPhone will be available via open sale in India, customers can purchase the Jio Phone 2 between November 5 and November 12 in an open sale on Jio's official website, Jio.com. Jio, in partnership with Paytm, is giving Rs 200 flat cashback on JioPhone 2, bringing down its cost to Rs 2,799. Reliance JioPhone 2 was launched in August this year.Reliance Jio is also offering big discounts and offers on recharges and dongles among others. Under "Diwali Dhamaka" offer, Reliance Jio is offering cashback up to Rs 300 on recharges through mobile wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik.The JioPhone 2 will come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display placed on top of a QWERTY keypad that comes with a 4-way navigation key. It will run on the same KaiOS as the JioPhone and will also support Facebook, YouTube as well as WhatsApp. As for its memory, the JioPhone 2 will come with a 512MB RAM and a 4GB internal storage, which will further be expandable up to 128GB using an external microSD. The device is backed by a 2000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options including VoLTE, VoWiFi, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and more. As for its optics, the JioPhone 2 will come with a 2-megapixel camera at the back and a VGA camera at the front.