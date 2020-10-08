Reliance JioPostpaid Plus Lets You Port From Airtel Or Vi With Same Credit Limit & No Security Deposit

Reliance Jio has made it even more convenient for postpaid mobile users in India to switch to Reliance Jio from any other mobile service providers, including Airtel and Vi, formerly Vodafone Idea. The JioPostpaid Plus services are also available for any users who may wish to port-in from other operators, and Reliance Jio confirms that they will not have to pay any security deposit or any advance when they sign up for JioPostpaid Plus. Reliance Jio also says that all existing postpaid users currently using the services of other operators, will be able to join the JioPostpaid Plus services with the same credit limit as their current bill plan and account.

Reliance Jio says there are multiple ways to port to the JioPostpaid Plus services. The first method is to send “Hi” to 8850188501 from WhatsApp that is registered with your existing postpaid number. You will then be able to upload the latest bill copy of your current operator, for the porting process to start. The other method is to walk into any Jio store with a bill copy of your existing operator to get a new JioPostpaid Plus SIM card. Alternatively, you can also register for the home delivery of the JioPostpaid Plus SIM and can choose the credit limit of your choice.

Jio recently announced new postpaid plans under the JioPostpaid Plus umbrella. These plans start at Rs 399 and there are 5 plans in total. The Rs 399 plan offers 75GB data as well as unlimited voice calls, unlimited SMS, and subscriptions for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Display+ Hotstar VIP. There are also the Live TV services with JioTV that offer 650 channels and JioSaavn music streaming that has more than 5.5 crore songs on the platform.

In comparison at this time, Vi has a RED Rs 399 plan that offers 40GB data, unlimited voice calls but just offers the subscription to the Vi Movies and TV app. Airtel also reintroduced the Rs 399 plan a few days ago, which bundles 40GB data, unlimited calls and bundles subscription to the Airtel Xstream video streaming platform. At this time, the Airtel Rs 399 plan is not available for all users, and just select users in some circles are able to select this in the Airtel Thanks app.

