Reliance Launches High-End JioPhone 2 at Rs 2,999
The new JioPhone 2 will feature horizontal screen viewing, QWERTY keypad, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp.
Reliance JioPhone 2. (Image: News18 Creatives)
Reliance Industries (RIL) have launched a high-end version of the JioPhone, called the JioPhone 2. The phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from August 15. Owner of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, said that Reliance Jio Infocomm is now India's most widespread mobile network and has a larger reach than even the 2G players.
Also read: Reliance Updates JioPhone: It Will Now Have WhatsApp And YouTube
Determined to move India in the top five for fixed line data in the coming years, Ambani said that the company is focusing to make every citizen a digital Indian. He said Jio has a customer base of over 215 million within just 22 months of its introduction.
Reliance also introduced the JioPhone “Monsoon Hungama” offer which will allow potential buyers to exchange their feature phone for a brand new JioPhone for Rs 501. With these updates, Reliance plans to reach 100 million users for JioPhones as soon as possible.
Ambani also said that data usage has grown to 240 crore GB per month from 125 crore GB per month, voice usage has increased from 250 crore minutes to 530 crore minutes per day and video viewing has increased from 165 crore hours to 340 crore hours per month.
The new JioPhone 2 will feature horizontal screen viewing, QWERTY keypad, Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. According to Reliance, both these features come in light of the feedback JioPhone customers have provided to the company.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Starting 15th August, we have another exciting offer for common Indians. They can purchase our Jiophone2 at an introductory price of only Rs 2,999: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM— Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) July 5, 2018
