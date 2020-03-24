Reliance MyJio App Adds a Coronavirus Self-Diagnostic Tool That is Available For Everyone

As the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread around the world, there is the expected fear among the people about whether they have the Coronavirus infection too. Hospitals are already inundated around the world, and testing kits are just not available for everyone in one go. To help in these times, Reliance Jio has added a bunch of new Coronavirus related features to the MyJio app. These include the new Coronavirus testing tool available to all users across India, guides on how to work from home, learn from home, how to get medical consultation at home via digital tools, the list of test centers across all states in India, the updated statistics of the Coronavirus spread around the world and in India as well as access to answers for common questions about the COVID-19 spread and the helpline details for all regions. The best part is, the MyJio Coronavirus Symptoms tool and features are available to everyone. In fact, you can also access it here.

The symptom checker tool is perhaps the timeliest tool that everyone needs right now. You start off with my telling who this test is for—it could be for yourself, for your parents, spouse, child or even a friend. The first set of questions include the gender, age group, and the list of existing health conditions that includes asthma, chronic lung disease, diabeties, heart diseases or if the person taking this test is pregnant. Then there are specific questions on your travel for the past 14 days to certain countries including China, Italy, Spain, Iran, or even larger regions in Europe, Middle East of Southeast Asia. The Coronavirus symptom checker then asks you if the test taker or anyone in the test taker’s family has come in contact with anyone who has had cold, cough, fever or shortness of breath in the past 14 days.

At this point, the Coronavirus symptom checker asks if the test taker has fever, headache, cough, cold, sore throat, shortness of breath and coarseness in the voice. Post this, the MyJio Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool provides a risk analysis of how likely you may be to be catching the Coronavirus infection, or if the symptoms already indicate something amiss.

The Coronavirus Symptom Checker tool is available for everyone, even if you are not a Jio mobile or Jio Fiber user, for instance

The MyJio App also has the list of test centers, as shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and this is available for all states and regions in India. The test center list keeps getting updated and any new changes will be reflected in the list for each state or region.

If you want to stay updated with the Coronavirus spread and recovery numbers from India and around the world, there is the statistics tool. For India specifically, there is the larger number of total confirmed cases in the country and then a state-wise division of the spread.

“For Low risk citizens, this tool will put to rest any possible mis-apprehensions, as well as reinforce social isolation messages. For medium risk citizens, we can reassure them about their prognosis (most people recover with mild symptoms) and arm them with information about what to watch out for and where to seek help if they need medical assistance. For high-risk citizens, we can channelize them to appropriate medical interventions so that they are isolated and treated promptly,” says Reliance Jio.

The FAQs section busts the myths about the Coronavirus, with details on the symptoms, how it spreads, how to prevent the spread and protect yourself, specific guidance if you have children or pets at home, the measures the elderly must take and even how anyone who is pregnant must ensure they stay safe.

Last but not least are the helpline details, which includes the National Helpline Number (1075), the Central Helpline number (+91-11-23978043), the MyGov WhatsApp number (+91-9013151515) and the Central Helpline Email (ncov2019@gmail.com) as well as the helpline numbers for each state.

The MyJio app will get this feature on your Android phone or the Apple iPhone via a server side update—you don’t need to do anything if you are running the latest version of the app anyway. In case this is not showing up on your phone, you might want to head to the Google Play Store (Android phones) or the Apple App Store (for the Apple iPhone) to check for a newer version.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.