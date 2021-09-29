Reliance Retail is offering a 20 percent cashback to Reliance Jio customers on three of its prepaid plans. The company has launched the cashback offer on three of its recharge plans and is only available if users recharge via the MyJio app or Jio’s official website. Reliance Jio users will be able to avail the cashback on recharge plans of Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. The cashback will be credited to a user’s account as JioMart points and can be used across Reliance Retail offerings. The Reliance Jio website also shows a new 20 percent cashback section for its prepaid recharge microsite.

The website section currently includes three recharge packs worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Once the user has exhausted their limit, the speed will be capped to 64kbps. The Rs 555 plan offers 84 days validity, 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 599 recharge offers the same benefits, but the data usage is capped at 2GB per day. All the three plans include additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and more. Now, the 20 percent cashback is not provided by Reliance Jio, but by Reliance Retail and will come in form of JioMart points, which can be used to offset 20% on their next billing across all Reliance Retail offerings. For example, if a user opts for the Rs 555 recharge, they will get Rs 110 worth of JioMart points. This, they will be able to avail if they spend at least Rs 550 on their next purchase from any of the Reliance Retail offerings.

This comes as part of a Maha Cashback offer from Reliance that the company is offering across many of its products, and has now been extended to the company’s telecom offering.

Jio recently introduced new prepaid plans that include one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. These include a recharge packs starting at Rs 499 and go all the way up to Rs 2,599.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

