Reliance Retail Offering 20% Cashback With Jio Plans: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Avail Offer

Reliance Retail has brought a new 20 percent cashback offer on three Jio recharge plans for prepaid customers. The cashback offers are only available if users recharge via the MyJio app or Jio’s official website. Reliance Jio users will be able to avail the cashback on recharge plans of Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. The cashback will be credited to a user’s account as JioMart points and can be used to avail a discount on their next purchase across any Reliance Retail offering. Let us take a look at how to avail the 20 percent cashback:

Users need to visit the Reliance Jio website (jio.com) in order to be able to avail the 20 percent cashback. It is important to note that users will not be able to avail this offer if they recharge using anything other than Jio’s website or the MyJio app. This offer is not valid on recharges via Paytm, PhonePe, and the likes. Let us take you through the process of availing a 20 percent benefit on your next Jio recharge.

Visit jio.com > Prepaid > Popular Plans. Here, users will be able to see “20% Cashback" as the first option, with the three plans worth Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599 listed. Click on Buy > enter your Jio phone number > choose payment method. Once you have made the payment, your recharge will be done. The amount worth 20 percent will be credited to your Jio account soon after.

Now, the 20 percent cashback is not provided by Reliance Jio, but by Reliance Retail and will come in form of JioMart points, which can be used to offset 20% on their next billing across all Reliance Retail offerings. For example, if a user opts for the Rs 555 recharge, they will get Rs 110 worth of JioMart points. This, they will be able to avail if they spend at least Rs 550 on their next purchase from any of the Reliance Retail offerings.

The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Once the user has exhausted their limit, Jio will cap the speed to 64kbps. The Rs 555 plan offers 84 days validity, 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The Rs 599 recharge offers the same benefits, but the data usage is capped at 2GB per day. All the three plans include additional benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and more.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

