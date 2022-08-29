Reliance Retail Now Has Over 200 Million Registered Customers: Retail Business Leader Isha Ambani

At the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani introduced Isha Ambani as the leader of Reliance Retail business. Isha Ambani took the centre-stage to talk about the growth of Reliance Retail in India and said that Reliance Retail has served over 200 million registered customers.

“This is equivalent to the collective population of the UK, France and Italy, at Reliance Retail’s physical stores and digital platforms. We welcomed 520 million walk-ins to our stores, a growth of 18% YoY, and 4.5 billion visits to our digital platforms, up 2.3x YoY,” she said.

“Our digital commerce platforms continued their growth with nearly six lakh orders being delivered every day, an increase of 2.5 times over last year. JioMart, delivering in over 260 towns, was rated India’s Number One trusted brand for online grocery. JioMart works on a hyperlocal delivery model, and is India’s largest deployment of omni-channel capabilities,” highlighted Isha.

Talking about expanding supply capacity, she said, “We opened over 2,500 stores in the year to take our store count to over 15,000, spanning an operational area of 42 million sq-ft. We built an extensive supply chain network with modular design and best-in-class automation. We doubled our warehousing and fullment space to 670 million cu-ft, linking supply locations with demand centres across the country. We generated employment for more than 1,50,000 during the year, taking our employee base to over 3,60,000.”

“We invested in acquisitions and partnerships during the year to enter new categories, strengthen our service capabilities, and extend our reach to new markets. We continue expanding our reach to more customers through addition of store network and merchant partners. We have accelerated our New Commerce initiative, which is powered by the spirit of inclusion. Since our launch two years ago, we have grown our merchant partner base to over 20 lakh partners. We add about 1,50,000 partners a month, and are on course to partner with 1 crore merchants as we expand our presence to cover the entire country, serving over 7,500 towns and 3 lakh villages in the next 5 years,” she added.

Isha Ambani claimed that Reliance’s grocery business is the largest in India, serving customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores, and digital commerce platforms JioMart and Milkbasket.

“We launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers. During the year, we strengthened our own brands’ presence by launching several new products across categories of Staples, Home, Personal Care and General Merchandise,” she highlighted.

“Our Consumer Electronics business has the widest network of over 8,700 stores across 7,000 towns. It is supported by over 200 dedicated ResQ service centres, India’s largest product and brand agnostic support and service ecosystem. Our digital commerce platforms of reliancedigital.in and JioMart provide a comprehensive omni-channel network, enabling us to deliver 93% online orders from stores within 6 hours. We rolled out our JioMart Digital (JMD) initiative during the year. The platform enables small electronics merchants to sell the entire product portfolio of Reliance Retail on an assisted selling model, helping them deliver superior customer experience and growing their income,” she said.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

