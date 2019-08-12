Reliance to Push IoT For Homes and Enterprise, Aims to Launch new Platform Starting January 2020

Reliance India Limited hosted its 42nd Annual General Meeting today where Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani spoke about Jio, Jio Fiber and the Jio TV services. While the Fiber and TV services were the biggest attractions, he also announced that the company is committed to IoT (Internet of Things) and is working on a new platform as well.

Jio has developed an innovative service on its 4G network called Narrowband Internet of Things or NBIoT. The platform has been in development for a while and it is designed to broaden the future of IoT connectivity, providing an improved and deeper network coverage for communication between devices and at the same time lowering power consumption by devices. The company is basically planning to gather data using NBIoT by making use of smart sensors fitted in residential, industrial and public areas. The data collected from across India will apparently be reliable and will be done at the lowest cost.

One such area that could make use of Jio’s IoT platform could be household electric meters. “To take just one example, there are over 300 million electricity meters which need to be connected digitally for real-time monitoring and for giving consumers full visibility and control of cost and quality. And going forward each home and business premise will have dozens of connected devices,” said the Chairman.

It is estimated that in another two years, that the country is going to have over 2 Billion connected IOT devices out of which Jio is aiming to connect at least one billion of these using its own IoT platform. This is said to translate a Rs 20,000 crore per year revenue opportunity for Jio. Jio’s IoT platform will be commercially available starting January 1, 2020.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

