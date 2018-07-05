English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reliance Updates JioPhone: It Will Now Have WhatsApp And YouTube

The phone can be operated on your voice command and one can use the keyboard even while speaking to the phone.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
Reliance Updates JioPhone: It Will Now Have WhatsApp And YouTube
(Image: Network18 Creatives)
JioPhone becomes cooler than before. The first-generation basic feature phone will now have Youtube and WhatsApp too. This was announced at the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries. The phone which runs on Jio KaiOS, a web-based operating system, already has a Facebook app since February.

Also read: Reliance 41st AGM: Key Takeaways From RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

The company announced the introduction of the two of the world’s most popular internet services. Reliance Industries had announced the JioPhone at 40th AGM of the company last year at an effective price of Rs 0. The phone was launched in August 2017. A customer has to deposit Rs 1500 while purchasing the phone which is refunded to him or her after three years.




The phone is a basic feature phone but is 100% 4G compatible and supports 22 major languages. The phone can be operated on your voice command and one can use the keyboard even while speaking to the phone.

The phone features a 2.4 QVGA display along with an alphanumeric keypad. The phone supports a micro SD card slot and comes pre-loaded with JioMusic, JioCinema and JioTV.

The JioPhone lets users watch their favourite TV content, Live TV, movies, educational programs and mirror their phone on their TV screen.

This is made possible through JioPhone TV cable, an affordable cable, which specifically connects the phone to not only a smart TV, but an old CRT TV as well. The phone also has FM radio, torch light and other such features.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)

Also Watch

