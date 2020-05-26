Reliance's Online Grocery Service JioMart is Now Available in 200 Cities Across India

Reliance Industries has rolled out the online extension of its grocery business, JioMart, across 200 cities and towns in India. The move comes a day after Reliance officially rolled out the services in all leading metro cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The service is now being offered in smaller towns like Mysuru, Bhatinda, and Dehradun.

While Reliance is yet to launch a dedicated app for JioMart, it has a dedicated website (www.jiomart.com) which is currently live. It is beyond doubt, that the latest move by Reliance is expected to throw a tough competition to other prominent grocery delivery services like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Big Basket.

The JioMart deliveries had been in the test run phase in Mumbai as a small pilot project. The deliveries were available in Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan. JioMart also rolled out a WhatsApp business account to select pin codes through which customers could place an order. Interestingly, Reliance has also started signing up small Kirana stores which would allow customers to order online and get groceries delivered from their neighbourhood shop to their doorstep amid the coronavirus crisis.

It must be noted that Facebook Inc had invested Rs 43,574 crore giving the social media giant as much as 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. The company had said out of the total investment, Rs 14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth, including the JioMart shopping platform on WhatsApp.

