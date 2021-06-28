Relive The MP3 Times With Winamp Museum That Has Over 65,000 Working Winamp Skins

A lot of people remember Winamp, the PC MP3 player that almost everyone used in the 1990s or early 2000s for their downloaded music. With technology costantly changing the way we listen to our music, Winamp, the MP3 legend from back in the day also faded out as we picked up new ways to listen to music over time. Winamp had a minimal interface and tiny playback controls that could be moved anywhere on the screen, and very prominent equalisers. If you are one of the people whose music relied on Winamp back in the day, you are in for a treat. There is a Winamp Skin Museum that has a collection of over 65,000 Winamp skins that are searchable and fully interactive.

The Winamp Museum is a collection of over 65,000 Winamp skins and users can add their own skins into Webamo, a web-based version of Winamp 2. This Winamo museum also allows users to upload audio files from their computers. On the website, the Winamp Skin Museum is described as an attempt to build a fast and shareable interface for the collection of Winamp skins amassed on the internet archive. The Winamp museum was created by Facebook engineer Jordan Elredge. He said in February that he has trained an ML model to generate Winamp skin screenshots. He says that as they turned out “quite interesting," he’s taken the next step, which is trying to generate actual skins.

There is also a bot that tweets a different Winamp skin every few hours that can be loaded directly into a browser via Webamp.

