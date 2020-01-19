Republic Day Offer: Four Asus Phones Get Discounts Upto Rs 4,000 in Flipkart Sale

Asus is offering special discounts on four of its smartphones – the Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max M2 and Asus Max Pro M1. The discounts are valid for a limited span of time, starting on yesterday, January 18, and continuing till Wednesday, January 22. In addition to discounts and higher exchange values for each of the four phones, Asus is also maintaining its combination offers from banks, including no-cost EMIs for limited durations, and 10 percent extra discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards.

The Asus 6z has three variants – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. At their prices of Rs 27,999, Rs 30,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively, users can additionally avail product exchange worth Rs 4,000 on the first two variants, and Rs 3,000 on the third variant. The Asus 5Z, the brand’s older flagship, has two variants (6GB + 128GB and 8GB +256GB) priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. The two variants are being given a flat discount of Rs 3,000, bringing their sale price to Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999.

Additionally, all variants of the Asus Max M2 and the Asus Max Pro M1 have been given a nominal flat discount of Rs 500 each. As a result, interested users can buy the Asus Max M2 at Rs 6,999 (3GB + 32GB) or Rs 8,499 (4GB + 64GB), while the Asus Max Pro M1 can be bought at Rs 6,999 (3GB + 32GB), Rs 7,999 (4GB + 64GB) or Rs 10,999 (6GB + 64GB). As mentioned before, no cost EMIs and additional 10 percent discounts for eligible bank cards are also applicable over and above these deals, which remain valid until midnight, Wednesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.