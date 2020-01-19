Republic Day Sale: Huawei P30 Lite at Rs 7,000 Discount, and Other Deals

Huawei has announced a series of discounted deals in light of the upcoming 71st Indian Republic Day. The limited time discounts will run from today, January 19 to Wednesday, January 22. Spearheading the discounted product list is the Huawei P30 Lite – the budget variant of Huawei’s 2019 flagship phone, which is being sold at a discount of Rs 7,000 during the sale. At present, the Huawei P30 Lite is priced at Rs 12,990, and the price will remain effective throughout the sale.

Huawei is also offering a Rs 4,000 discount on the Huawei Y9, which now sells at Rs 11,990. This is joined by the Huawei MediaPad T5-10, a 10.1-inch tablet with 4G support. The tablet gets a Rs 2,000 discount, giving it a price of Rs 10,990. Huawei is also offering the MediaPad M5 Lite as a Flipkart-exclusive product, which gets a Rs 3,000 discount to be priced at Rs 17,990 during the sale. The rest of the above mentioned products, barring M5 Lite, are all available on Amazon India.

Other products with eligible discounts include three variants of the Huawei Watch GT2, and three variants of the Watch GT – Sports, Active and Classic. With a discount of Rs 1,000, the Watch GT2 now begins at Rs 14,990 for the Sport variant, and goes up to Rs 20,990 for the Watch GT2 Metal. The three Watch GT variants, meanwhile, get Rs 2,000 off, and cost Rs 8,990 for Sports and Active, and Rs 10,990 for the Classic variant.

The offers on the Huawei products are spread across Amazon and Flipkart as deals exclusive to the two e-commerce platforms, so interested users should check both the online stores before making their purchases.

