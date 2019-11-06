Researchers are Using Analytics to Identify Mental Health Issues on Twitter
The study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are applying linguistic analytics to tweets, to show how the platform can improve digital well-being.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Researchers have found that users who tweet on loneliness are much more likely to write about mental well-being issues and things like struggles with relationships, substance use and insomnia on Twitter. By applying linguistic analytic models to tweets, researchers were able to gain an insight into the topics and themes that could be associated with loneliness.
"Loneliness can be a slow killer, as some of the medical problems associated with it can take decades to manifest," said the study's lead author Sharath Chandra Guntuku, from University of Pennsylvania in the US. "If we are able to identify lonely individuals and intervene before the health conditions associated with the themes we found begin to unfold, we have a change to help those much earlier in their lives. This could be very powerful and have long-lasting effects on public health," Guntuku said. By determining typical themes and linguistic markers posted to social media that are associated with people who are lonely, the team has uncovered some of the ingredients necessary to construct a 'loneliness' prediction system.
As part of the study, published in the journal BMJ, researchers analysed public accounts from users based in Pennsylvania and found that 6,202 accounts used words such as 'lonely' or 'alone' more than five times between 2012 and 2016. Comparing the entire Twitter timelines of these users to a matched group who did not have such language included their posts, the researchers showed that 'lonely' users tweeted nearly twice as much and were much more likely to do so at night. When the tweets were analysed via several different linguistic analytic models, the users who posted about loneliness had an extremely high association with anger, depression and anxiety, when compared to the 'non-lonely' group.
Additionally, the lonely groups were significantly associated with tweeting about struggles with relationships (for example, using phrases like 'want somebody' or 'no one to') and substance use ('smoke,' 'weed,' and 'drunk'). "On Twitter, we found lonely users expressing a need for social support, and it appears that the use of expletives and the expression of anger is a sign of that being unfulfilled," Guntuku said.
Users in the group that didn't post about loneliness seemed to display some social connections, as they were found to be more likely to engage in conversations, especially by including others' user names (using '@twitter_handle') in their tweets. In the future, the researchers hope to develop a better measure of the different dimensions of loneliness that online users are feeling and expressing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 05 August , 2019 Microsoft Surface Go Review: Good Things, Small Packages
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Friday 30 August , 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FACEBOOK’s New All-Caps Logo Gets a Thumbs Down From TWITTER
- Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman
- How Has Facebook Allowed 100 Developers Access to Groups Data Without You Saying Yes?
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
- Deputy Dads: 17 Sheriffs In the Same Department Welcomed Babies In 2019