Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Researchers Use Google Street View Maps with AI Tools to Monitor Road Conditions

The group of researchers use their own AI programme in conjunction with public domain data from Google Street View, to gauge broken road signs and other safety hazards.

IANS

Updated:June 19, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Researchers Use Google Street View Maps with AI Tools to Monitor Road Conditions
The group of researchers use their own AI programme in conjunction with public domain data from Google Street View, to gauge broken road signs and other safety hazards.
Loading...

By tapping into Google Street View images, researchers have developed a new programme using artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor the stop and give way (yield) signs needing replacement or repair. The fully-automated system is based on AI-powered object detection to identify street signs in the freely available images.

Published in the journal of Computers, Environment and Urban Systems, the study shows the system detects signs with near 96 per cent accuracy, identifies their type with near 98 per cent accuracy and can record their precise geo-location from the 2D images. "The proof-of-concept model was trained to see 'stop' and 'give way' (yield) signs, but could be trained to identify many other inputs and was easily scalable for use by local governments and traffic authorities," said the study lead author Andrew Campbell from RMIT University in Australia.

Municipal authorities spend a large amount of time and money monitoring and recording the geo-location of traffic infrastructure manually, a task which also exposes workers to unnecessary traffic risks. "By using free and open source tools, we've developed a fully automated system for doing that job, and doing it more accurately," Campbell said.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram