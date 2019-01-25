Resident Evil 2 Launched on XBox, PC And PlayStation

Highly anticipated game Resident Evil 2 has officially released for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as Windows PC. The game is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom which is a remake of the original game from 1998.The game will see players take control of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they attempt to escape from Raccoon City during a zombie apocalypse.The new game is being offered in two versions- a regular version and a special Deluxe Edition. The regular version is the full game while the Deluxe Edition comes with a variety of downloadable content (DLC).As for the pricing, the game is available for Rs 2,999 for the regular version and Rs 3,499 for the Deluxe Edition on Steam for PC users. For Xbox owners, you can purchase the game for Rs 3,380 and Rs 4,000 respectively. On the PlayStation, the game is priced at Rs 3,999 for both versions, which is kind of odd.Recently popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced an official partnership with the Resident Evil as a part of its new Zombie Mode which is going to hit the mobile version of PUBG very soon.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.