Resso, TikTok's Music Streaming Sibling, Debuts in India with Free and Paid Plans

After months of beta testing in India and Indonesia, TikTok's parent company Bytedance has finally premiered Resso, its dedicated music streaming app. Described by the company as a 'social music streaming app', Resso has made its global premiere in India, and is being offered in both free and paid plans. The service has licensed music from major publishing houses such as Sony Music and Warner Group for global tracks, as well as T-Series, Saregama, YRF and Zee Music in India, to offer a mix of tracks from both global and local artists. However, reports from Resso's launch indicate that it does not have a licence in place with Universal Music.

In terms of plans, Resso is offering users a free to use model that is ad-supported, and offers music streaming at 128kbps. Its paid model is priced at Rs 99 per month on Android and Rs 119 per month on iOS, and offers streaming at up to 256kbps, features no advertisements and also offers offline track downloads. Like TikTok, Resso also appears to put emphasis on social sharing, and has an interface through which users will be able to share lyrics snippets, annotations or even entire tracks across various social media platforms. As a result, it appears to combine music streaming with a social sharing model that may allow you to instantly share your presently playing music with your peers. In India, Resso will compete against Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, YouTube Music and more for a growing market of music streaming services.

As for its licensed music, Resso has not stated any reason for not having licensed tracks from Universal Music. A TechCrunch report on the matter states that Tencent Global, which is a prime rival of TikTok's parent corporation Bytedance, has a 10 percent holding of Universal Music, which may have been a contributing factor behind the limitation in Resso's music offering. So far, there are no descriptions on the size of Resso's music library. However, it reportedly has 1 million app downloads including Android and iOS already, most of which were likely registered during the months-long beta testing period of the app.

Interestingly, upon first impressions, Resso does not seem to bear any leanings towards its sibling app, TikTok. This keep Resso open for users to share their tracks through any social media app as deemed fit. Nevertheless, the launch of Resso completes a full circle for Bytedance, which operated TikTok as Musical.ly, before striking gold by rebadging the service and overhauling the overall interface.