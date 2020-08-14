TECH

Retailers launch coalition to fight counterfeits on Amazon

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), whose members include companies such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp , said on Friday it has joined over a dozen trade groups to form a coalition to fight counterfeit goods on online platforms such as Amazon.com Inc .

  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
The coalition, called The Buy Safe America Coalition, will back legislation that would require digital marketplaces to verify information about third-party merchants on their platform, RILA said.

The coalition, called The Buy Safe America Coalition, will back legislation that would require digital marketplaces to verify information about third-party merchants on their platform, RILA said.

The lobbying push comes at a time when Amazon has been under scrutiny from lawmakers and the White House over the sale of counterfeit items.

In addition to RILA, the Toy Association, American Apparel & Footwear Association, the Fashion Jewelry and Accessories Trade Association and other industry groups are also joining the coalition.

Bloomberg was first to report the story.

  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
