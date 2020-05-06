TECH

1-MIN READ

Return of the QWERTY? Oppo's Patent for Future Phone Suggests Physical Keypad

Photo Credit: LETSGODIGITAL

The patent design suggests the keys on the keyboard be rather capacitive than tactile and the layout seems to be congested than wider.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has filed a new patent for a smartphone with a physical QWERTY keyboard. According to a GizmoChina report, the design seems to be of a QWERTY keyboard case similar to LG Dual-Screen than a permanently-attached hinge - the last such accessory that was available for Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

The patent design suggests the keys to be rather capacitive than tactile and the layout seems to be congested than wider. As per the report, the smartphone used for reference also has bezels all around with a dew-drop notch.

Recently, the company applied for a new trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an upcoming Reno series smartphone, and it may be called the Reno Glow. The Reno Glow could be related to a new camera system with better voice controls, although that is just speculation at this point. The "Glow" could also be in reference to a better display with a higher refresh rate panel on QHD displays with even higher maximum brightness.

