English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Revenue From Public Cloud Services to Grow 24 Percent in 2019

Despite India's growth rate of using cloud services in public being higher, it still only accounts for a meagre 1.2 percent of the global public cloud services revenue.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Revenue From Public Cloud Services to Grow 24 Percent in 2019
Despite India's growth rate of using cloud services in public being higher, it still only accounts for a meagre 1.2 percent of the global public cloud services revenue.
Public Cloud services revenue in India is projected to a total $2.4 billion in 2019 -- an increase of 24.3 per cent from 2018, a new report by Gartner said on Tuesday. Although India's revenue will only represent 1.2 per cent of the global public Cloud services in 2019, the country ranks among the nine nations whose growth rate will be higher than the global average growth rate.

India is also on pace to record the third-highest growth rate in 2019 after China (33 per cent) and Indonesia (29 per cent), taking into consideration that their revenue base is much smaller than those of mature markets. "The shift from ‘cloud first' to a ‘cloud only' model is pushing organizations in India to increase their spending on public cloud services to advance their digital business initiatives," Sid Nag, Research Vice President at Gartner, said in a statement.

"Disinvestments in new data centres are also one of the early signs of this move." Cloud application services (SaaS) is on pace to be the fastest-growing market segment in India in 2019, accounting for nearly half of total public Cloud services revenue year-over-year (YoY).

