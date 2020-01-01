Revisit Your Best Memories of 2019 With Google Photos
Google Photos is curating an auto-generated ‘Best of 2019' album for users to review and enjoy as 2019 comes to a close.
Image for Representation (Image: AFPRelaxnews)
With 2020 right around the corner, Google Photos is automatically curating a series of ‘Best of 2019' albums for users so they can look back on their best moments of 2019. Just like Spotify and Facebook, Google Photos, too, is curating ‘Best of 2019' media collections for users to review and enjoy as 2019 comes to a close.
If you weren't sent an email inviting you to look through these automatically generated photo albums, which is possible depending on how you've programmed your settings, you can find said collections by opening Google Photos either on the desktop platform or mobile application and tapping on the "For you" tab.
After selecting the "Photobook" button, you can browse through a variety of Google-created collections including "Best of Fall 2019," "Best of Spring 2019," and an all-encompassing "Best of 2019." Depending on the photos you upload to the platform, the albums could consist of about 50 to 80 photos in chronological order.
Each curation can be customized and purchased as a photo book. The cover can be edited, and captions can be added to each picture as desired. These albums start at $9.99 and increase as pages are added and the softcover is swapped out for a hardcover. These collections are available for viewing now by users across the world.
