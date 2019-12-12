Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

‘Rewound’ Transforms iPhone to iPod Classic

The Rewound app is currently only compatible with Apple Music but is likely to be available for Spotify soon.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Rewound’ Transforms iPhone to iPod Classic
Image for Representation (Amazon)

Rewound is an app that gives the feel of iPod Classic when it comes to playing music. It has a virtual click wheel that iOS users can use, in order to get a feel reminiscent of the legendary music player. With many users noting how the app feels like a resplendent throwback, Rewound’s developer, Louis Anslow told The Verge, “You can program the physical appearance of a device. It could become anything.”

The developer further stated that he is working on an iOS widget that will work as a mini-player, akin to the iPod Shuffle. The app is presently only compatible with Apple Music, but is also likely to be available for Spotify as well, soon. However, Louis does not seem to be the only person working on an app like this. A design student at the Cooper Union College in United States of America’s New York too has claimed that he is working on a similar kind of an application.

The student, who identifies himself as Elvin Hu, told The Verge that the app that he has been working on includes a click wheel and also uses Apple’s Cover Flow interface. As of now, Hu is still at early stages with the app. Hu claimed that he has been on the app since October as was working on a paper about the development of iPods at school. Elvin even shared a look of the app that he has been working on, via Twitter. He tweeted, “Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI”. Till now, there is no information about whether this app by the university student will make it to the App Store, although there should not be any reason for not making it as long as it complies with requisite rules of the store.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram