Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11

On October 4, Samsung started the first round of pre-orders for its upcoming Galaxy Fold smartphone. Within 30 minutes of the pre-orders going Live on Samsung’s online store, they had completely sold out the 1600 units that were up for sale. Now, Samsung has announced that they will restart the pre-orders on October 11. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,900 at the moment, and Samsung doesn’t say how many of the Galaxy Fold units will go on sale this time around. Everyone who preorders will get the phone starting October 20, with what Samsung calls the white-glove concierge service.

“After the overwhelming responses during the first pre-booking of Galaxy Fold, Samsung will be starting a second round of pre-booking in India on October 11, 2019. Consumers looking to buy Samsung’s most premium smartphone can log on to Samsung’s official online store to purchase Galaxy Fold,” says Samsung in an official statement shared with News18. This goes Live at noon on October 11. Samsung is bringing only one variant of the smartphone to India at the moment—12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. At this time, you will only be able to choose the Cosmos Black color variant.

I recently spent a bit of time with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and came away with the definite thought that this phone will have a huge impact on the smartphone ecosystem. The Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch display when folded, and when you unfold this, the magic of the 7.3-inch foldable display is something that will captivate your attention. The rest of the specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage and two batteries that total up to 4,380mAh capacity. You can read more about our tryst with the Samsung Galaxy Fold here.

If you thought a phone this expensive will have a hard time finding takers, think again.

