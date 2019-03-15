English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Riding on The Popularity of PUBG, The Man Behind The Battle Royale Game is Looking to Develop Another Title
Brendan Greene, the creator and (now former) creative director of battle royale hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," is sticking with PUBG Corp but switching divisions, and hemispheres, to lead a new project.
Riding on The Popularity of PUBG, The Man Behind The Battle Royale Game is Looking to Develop Another Title
Loading...
Brendan Greene, also known as the "PlayerUnknown" behind "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," is stepping away from PUBG itself to head up new division PUBG Special Projects. "Seeing [PUBG] grow into what it is today has been a dream come true and I can't thank our fans and the incredible team at PUBG Corporation enough," Greene said as part of a public statement issued through his Twitter account.
Greene is staying on as a consulting creative director but is moving from Seoul, South Korea to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in order to build "an entirely new division to focus on research & game development." After Greene developed a last-person-standing community mode for military sim "Arma 2" in 2013, he did the same for its successor, "Arma III," before helping Sony's "H1Z1" (now known as "Z1: Battle Royale") to create its own variation on the theme.
"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" debuted on PC at digital retail in March 2017 and intense interest propelled further development of the Battle Royale genre as a whole. Its impact is manifested today through not only through early 2018's "PUBG Mobile" and the year end's console editions, but also the enormously successful "Fortnite" across computer, console and mobile beginning late 2018, and 2019's surprise release, the fast-growing "Apex Legends."
Greene's statement provided some outline detail on what PUBG Special Projects will be doing. The new division will be "exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay" as well as "new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space."
Around this time last year, the game designer told Eurogamer that his big picture vision was to "build [PUBG] as a platform for game modes, for not only battle royale but for other game modes." Whether that desire relates to PUBG Special Projects remains to be seen, but the new division's title implies a connection.
And now for something completely different... pic.twitter.com/f9qpkHMHu8— PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) March 13, 2019
Greene is staying on as a consulting creative director but is moving from Seoul, South Korea to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in order to build "an entirely new division to focus on research & game development." After Greene developed a last-person-standing community mode for military sim "Arma 2" in 2013, he did the same for its successor, "Arma III," before helping Sony's "H1Z1" (now known as "Z1: Battle Royale") to create its own variation on the theme.
"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" debuted on PC at digital retail in March 2017 and intense interest propelled further development of the Battle Royale genre as a whole. Its impact is manifested today through not only through early 2018's "PUBG Mobile" and the year end's console editions, but also the enormously successful "Fortnite" across computer, console and mobile beginning late 2018, and 2019's surprise release, the fast-growing "Apex Legends."
Greene's statement provided some outline detail on what PUBG Special Projects will be doing. The new division will be "exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay" as well as "new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space."
Around this time last year, the game designer told Eurogamer that his big picture vision was to "build [PUBG] as a platform for game modes, for not only battle royale but for other game modes." Whether that desire relates to PUBG Special Projects remains to be seen, but the new division's title implies a connection.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma
- The Gunman in New Zealand Livestreamed His Killing Spree, And Facebook Could do Nothing About it
- 22 Yards Movie Review: This Barun Sobti Film is Skilfully Mounted Except for the Initial Stage
- Milan Talkies Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Tenderest Tale is a Delightful Watch
- World Sleep Day 2019: How Parents Can Help Kids Get a Better Night's Rest
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results