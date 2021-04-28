Riding the COVID-19 Wave, Microsoft Teams Now Has 145 Million Daily Active Users

Microsoft Teams had last year emerged as one of the most widely-used platform for virtual meetings and the likes. With the COVID-19 pandemic going on for over a year now, Microsoft Teams has also grown multi-fold in terms of its user base. Microsoft has now announced that Teams now has 145 million daily active users across the world. This is a 26 percent increase in user base since the company last reported a 115 million user base in October 2020. Microsoft Teams has registered an impressive increase in the user base despite the tough competition that arises from competitors like Google Meet, Zoom, and other such video conferencing software’s.

To put the growth into perspective, Microsoft Teams had about 32 million active users at the start of the pandemic last year, which later jumped to 75 million as people started working from home amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the world. Microsoft Teams’ corporate vice president Jeff Teper, in a tweet announcing the 145 million user base, thanked customers, partners, and his team that helped the platform reach 145 million users. Now, it is difficult to compare these numbers with those of rivals like Zoom and Google Meet. Google and Zoom do not reveal daily active users and have found to count a single user multiple times if they participate in different meetings during the day. Zoom had last year said that it has about 300 million daily meeting participants, while Google had said that its Meet has about 100 million daily active participants in April 2020.

#MicrosoftTeams now 145 million daily active users 🙏💜 - thank you to customers, partners, and team— Jeff Teper (@jeffteper) April 27, 2021

Given the increasing user base, Microsoft Teams has also faced several outages and connectivity issues this year. The app was reported to be down for many users worldwide on April 27, after facing a similar outage earlier this month. Last month as well, Teams had faced a connectivity issue that did not allow many users to use the platform for their meetings and video conferences.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here